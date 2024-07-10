BJP to hold day-long meet on action plan to corner govt

Hyderabad: At the Telangana BJP State Executive meeting held on Tuesday, it has been decided to hold a day-long extensive party meeting on July 12 to chalk out an action plan to mount pressure on the implementation of the promises made by the Congress party.

BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said that the meeting attended by the secretaries and leaders of the party has discussed at length the Congress party’s failure to fulfill its electoral promises made during the State Assembly elections.

The BJP has organised protests on Monday and Tuesday demanding the State government to implement its assurance given to women. Similarly, the Congress has promised Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme, Rs 15,000 financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa to the farmers, and tenant farmers and Rs 12,000 to the agriculture labourers. The Bharatiya Kisan Morcha held protests before the mandal revenue offices on Tuesday and will be submitting memorandums organising Rythu Sathyagraham at all the district collectorates on Wednesday, he added.

Similarly, the State government has failed to implement its assurances made to the unemployed youth and announce job calendars and others. The state government is trying to hoodwink people into appointing committees to reduce the maximum number of beneficiaries under various schemes that it had promised to implement, he added.