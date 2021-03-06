BJP to liberate Telangana from clutches of KCR

Narsampet(Warangal Rural): Upping the ante against the TRS government, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for claiming credit on several schemes funded by the Central government.

Speaking at a meeting here on Friday, in support of party candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy, who is contesting for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat, he termed KCR as power hungry. 'KCR said that he would remain a watchdog of Telangana, but became the CM forgetting his promise to make a Dalit leader the CM.'

'Dogs known for faithfulness but KCR is not. Even the dogs will feel ashamed of KCR,' Sanjay criticised. Stating that BJP will come to power in Telangana in 2023, he said that they will expose the corruption of the TRS government.

"The TRS government has been diverting Central funds allocated under Smart City Mission. This apart, the government is claiming credit for several schemes even though the funds are provided by the Centre," he alleged. Further, Sanjay alleged that the TRS government was not implementing Centre's programmes just for the reason that it would not get commissions.

Referring to the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission, he criticised KCR for ignoring it. "Whoever demands PRC, jobs and unemployment allowance, the government was hoisting false cases to intimidate them," BJP State chief alleged. Recalling the role of BJP in the State bifurcation, Sanjay appealed to people to vote for Premender Reddy and teach a lesson to the ruling TRS.

Premender Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy and Garikapati Mohan Rao were among others present. Earlier, Sanjay and a large number of party cadres took out a huge rally in

the town.