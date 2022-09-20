'BJP, TRS heirs of Nizam'

Warangal: Warangal is the epicenter of agitations like the Sayudha Poratam (Armed Rebellion) which ended the regime of autocratic Nizam, CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said.

Speaking at the annual Sayudha Poratam celebrations on the concluding day at the Azam Jahi Mills Grounds here on Monday, he said that taking a cue from the earlier agitations, the CPI will succeed in its Bhu Poratam (struggle for land) for the landless as well.

"If the BJP and the TRS are the heirs of Nizam, the Communists are the heir apparent of Rani Rudrama, Chakali Ilamma and Sammakka and Saralamma. The Communists put up a spirited effort to dethrone the Nizams, and continuing the same spirit we will end the BJP rule at the Centre with the help of like-minded parties," Rao said.

He warned the land mafia not to play havoc with the poor who occupied government land for shelter with the help of CPI.

CPI former State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that nearly 4,500 Communists lost their lives in the Sayudha Poratam, challenging the might of Nizam and the feudal lords. "Doddi Komuraiah, Chakali Ilamma and Sheikh Bandagi sacrificed their lives in the rebellion. Ravi Narayana Reddy, Baddam Yella Reddy and Makhdoom Mohiuddin ignited a revolution among the farmers to launch a fight against the Nizam and Razakars," Reddy said.

He found fault with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving the credit of ending Nizam rule to the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Even though BJP didn't exist at that point of time, it was trying to gain political mileage by distorting history, Reddy said. He alleged that BJP was spreading misinformation about the revolt against the Nizam as a fight between the Hindu and Muslims.

CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao, Thatipamula Venkatramulu, Mekala Ravi, Panjala Ramesh, Potharaju Saraiah, Karre Bikshapathi, Ch Raja Reddy, B Vijaya Saradhi, Nedunuri Jyothy and Sheikh Bashumiya were among others present.