BJP vows to fight bus fare hike

Sircilla: Bharatiya Janata Party State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra entered the Sircilla district, where he addressed a public meeting at Gambhiraopet on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, he reiterated that the BJP would fight against the State government if the TSRTC bus fares and electricity charges were increased. He said the government was getting a litre of petrol and diesel for Rs 40.

"If necessary, the government should reduce Rs 40 on diesel purchased by the RTC and protect it," he suggested. If the electricity and bus fares were increased, the BJP would stage agitations across the State, he warned. Stating that BJP would come to power in Telangana in 2023, Bandi said the public support to the party was growing stronger and the party would win the next Assembly elections.

Lambasting IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Bandi said that Rama Rao who was representing Sircilla claimed that he had developed it, but the entire town would sink if it rained heavily.

"The TRS government is not releasing funds for unanimously-elected Gram Panchayats. As a result, Sarpanches are committing suicides due to non-payment of bills . Vaikunta Dhamas were being built with funds given by the Centre, but they were painted pink," Bandi claimed.

He said he was not against crop rotation, but soil testing should be done before going for crop rotation. He objected to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's remarks on paddy cultivation. "The Centre buys only rice, it is the State that should buy paddy," he said.

The BJP State chief demanded Dalit Bandhu scheme implementation in Sircilla district and every Assembly constituency in the State. If not, the BJP SC Morcha would launch a movement in October across Telangana, he warned.