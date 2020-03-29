BJP wants government to issue bulletins on corona status

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao asked why the Telangana State government has stopped releasing the health bulletin, which is used to release every day on coronavirus status in the State.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that if the State government doesn't release official health bulletins, it gives scope for fake news propaganda by miscreants and creates confusion amongst the general public.

The BJP leader said that his party wishes that the State government and health ministry resume its daily health updates and bulletins on the current status of coronavirus in Telangana State.