BJP will fight for protection of Hindu Dharma: NRR

Hyderabad: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, accusing it of appeasement politics and targeting Hindu organisations, temples, and spiritual institutions.

Speaking at the National Science Day event on Saturday, Rao alleged that the government was attempting to demolish the Rajashyamala Devi Temple at Sarada Peetham in Kokapet Neopolis, a revered spiritual centre where a Vedic school operates and daily annadanam is served. Rao described the move as “atrocious and heinous,” dubbing the Revanth Reddy-led administration a “crowbar government” that continues to assault Hindu beliefs. He warned that the BJP would not remain silent if the Sarada Peetham was touched, asserting that the party would fight relentlessly for the protection of Hindu Dharma. The Rajashyamala Devi Temple, belonging to Visakha Sarada Peetham, was constructed on two acres of land allotted by the previous government in 2019. Rao accused the Congress of now attempting to demolish it under the guise of urban development projects such as HYDRAA and Musi beautification. He claimed that the government was justifying the destruction of Hindu temples and even monasteries, which serve as centres of spirituality.

Highlighting the BJP’s commitment, Rao said he had already spoken to the Swamiji of Sarada Peetham and would personally visit the site on March 2. He reiterated that the BJP would not tolerate interference in Hindu temples and mutts, stressing that the party’s fight was not just political but a spiritual responsibility to safeguard the faith and traditions of millions.

Rao declared that the BJP’s struggle was for the protection of Hindu Dharma and that the party would resist any attempt by the Congress government to undermine religious institutions in Telangana.

He vowed that the BJP would stand firm against what he described as appeasement-driven attacks on Hindu beliefs.