BJP will turn Khammam into model constituency

Khammam: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, co-in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), flayed the family rule by Congress and BRS and alleged the communists were sold out to Congress.

He participated in a road show on Sunday along with Tandra Vinod Rao, Khammam Parliament candidate for Parliament in Thirumalayapalem mandal. He said Rao rendered service to many poor people through his Ekalavya Foundation. He said he would take Khammam on the path of speedy all-round development. If Vinod Rao wins, Khammam will be made a model constituency. He warned the people of misleading tactics by KCR and Revanth Reddy.

Vinod Rao called the poll battle a fight between promoters and inhibitors of development, between righteousness and devilry. “Khammam has not developed in ten years. Let us turn these difficulties into opportunities and achieve development in five years,” he urged.

They congratulated the activists of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi who participated in their rallies, and extended special thanks to their president Manda Krishna Madiga.