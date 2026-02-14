BJP withdraws from contesting for mayor in Nizamabad, Congress aims for mayor

The political landscape in Nizamabad has shifted following recent local elections. The BJP has announced it will be in opposition in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, despite earlier speculation about gaining the mayor's seat. Meanwhile, the Congress is actively seeking to secure the mayoralty, with PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud already appealing for support from AIMIM.

Results revealed a hung council with 60 divisions. The BJP secured the most seats with 28, while Congress gained 17, and AIMIM obtained 14. Among the ex-officio members are MLA Bhupathi Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud. MP Dharmapuri Aravind responded to the outcome, stating, “We did not gain a majority in Nizamabad. We will be in opposition. Our aim is to change the name of Nizamabad to Indore before the end of the mayor’s term. We will review the Armoor election results and apologise to the people of Armoor.”