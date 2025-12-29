BJPLP leader Aleti slams government over short Assembly sessions

Hyderabad: BJP Criticism Telangana, Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, Winter Assembly Session, Congress Governance Issues, Public Welfare ConcernsBJP Telangana Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy criticised the Congress government for its approach to the upcoming winter session of the State Assembly, expressing concern over the lack of clarity on its duration.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he said restricting monsoon sessions to just one day earlier was a mockery of democracy and warned that similar attempts now would be unacceptable.

He stated that the Assembly is a vital platform to debate public issues extensively, yet the government has failed to announce the number of days for the winter session, saying only that it would decide after the BAC meeting tomorrow.

BJP had earlier demanded at least 20 days of sessions, but the monsoon session was cut short to a single day, raising doubts that the winter session may also end in two or three days.

Highlighting key issues, Reddy said farmers continue to suffer with incomplete loan waivers, inadequate compensation for crop losses, and failure to credit promised investment support. He accused the government of neglecting its six guarantees and 40 election promises, including unemployment allowance, job calendar, fee reimbursement, and welfare schemes for women, SCs, STs, and BCs. He also pointed to severe irrigation problems, deteriorating health infrastructure, rising corruption in revenue and excise departments, and worsening law and order.

Reddy alleged that the government is wasting public funds on events like football tournaments while ignoring basic needs, and criticized its plans to politicise cooperative societies. He demanded month-long Assembly sessions to discuss these pressing issues and warned that the BJP will fight against any move to undermine democratic debate.