BJPLP leader demands a separate ministry for Gulf victims in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy urged the Telangana government to appoint a separate ministry dedicated to Gulf victims, highlighting the plight of thousands of workers facing hardships abroad. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour on the first day of the Assembly’s winter session on Monday, Reddy stressed that many workers, including those employed in countries like Singapore, are enduring miserable conditions and require urgent government intervention.

He reminded the Assembly that the government had earlier promised financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Gulf victims, but the disbursement has been delayed. Reddy called for the expeditious release of these funds to provide relief to affected families.

Turning to domestic issues, the BJP leader pointed out that contractors, who executed works under the Mana Vuru - Mana Badi programme have not been paid for a long time. He urged the government to clear these pending bills without further delay.

Reddy also drew attention to the unfulfilled promises made to activists of the separate statehood movement, stressing that their sacrifices must be honoured. He demanded the immediate release of pending scholarship and fee reimbursement arrears, which continue to burden students across the state.

On electoral matters, Reddy expressed concern over fluctuations in voter percentages in certain divisions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), particularly Uppal, during the delimitation process. He urged the government to reconsider these discrepancies to ensure fairness and transparency in the electoral rolls.