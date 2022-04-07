BJP's formation day celebrated in Huzurabad

Karimnagar: Former minister, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender hoisted the BJP flag at Huzurabad town in the district marking Bharatiya Janata Party's Formation Day on Wednesday.

After taking out a bike rally on the occasion, Rajender along with leaders participated in a video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a huge screen set up at Gandhi Chowrasta.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said celebrations were conducted by thousands of activists, including the Prime Minister. The party flags were hoisted in every street, village and in every town to mark the birth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda delivered a great message to the people of the country. During the long journey of 42 years, the BJP faced many ups and downs. The party, which had two MPs some time back, won 303 seats.

BJP is the most powerful party with the largest party membership in the world. Prime Minister Modi is the man who portrayed the greatness of India, the dignity of the country and the superiority of our nation on the world map, Rajender said.

BJP is in power in 18 states. Leaders and activists across the State, led by Modi and Nadda are working resolutely to hoist the BJP flag on Telangana soil in the years to come, Rajender said and extended greetings to all the BJP leaders, activists and the people who support the party.