BJP's hollow promises will cut no ice with people: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to travel to Raichur in Karnataka to take stock of development in the BJP-ruled State and then take up padayatra in Telangana.

After the meeting of party GHMC leaders, Rama Rao addressed a press conference and informed about various committees. While replying to a question on padayatra of Bandi Sanjay which is underway in Mahbubnagar, Rao said that the State BJP chief should travel to nearby Raichur town in Karnataka, ruled by the BJP.

"My request to Bandi Sanjay is to go to Raichur... if needed, we will provide vehicles... see what development is going on there, whether there is 24-hour power supply, RythuBandhu, RythuBima etc and ask his party's Raichur MLA why he wants to merge his town into Telangana, and then take up padayatra," said Rama Rao.

The TRS leader asked the BJP chief on what basis he was taking up padayatra in Telangana. "The Centre does not provide national project status to Telangana, but gives it to Upper Bhadra in Karnataka.They have brought a 'Shikhandi' called Krishna River Board, which denies permission to the projects of Telangana.Further, there are no railway projects for the State. Bandi Sanjay says every village has money from Modi government and if that is the case, why the schemes being implemented in Telangana are not seen in the BJP-ruled States?" asked Rao alleging that the BJP leaders were flaring up religious tempers.

On the promise of free education and health scheme, Rao asked why the Centre was not bringing such a scheme in the State, and asked the BJP leader to bring an Act. People are not ready to believe the hollow promises of BJP, he said.

Meanwhile, the TRS party finalised committees for the party's formation day. The TRS leader informed that the reception committee would have Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP G Ranjith Reddy, MLA A Gandhi, Mayor G Vijayalakshmi and ManchireddyKishan Reddy as members. The beautification committee for beautifying HICC would have M Gopinath, G Balamallu and M Srinivas Reddy, the registration and volunteer arrangements committee comprises MLC Shambhipur Raju, R Sridhar Reddy and M Krishank. The Transport logistics arrangements parking committee has members including KP Vivekananda, BonthuRammohan and Bandi Ramesh. The Food committee comprises M Krishna Rao, M Sudheer Reddy and Naveen Kumar. The resolutions committee would have S Madhusudhana Chary, Paryada Krishnamurthy and M Sreenivas Reddy. The media committee would have G Balraj, B Suman, T Bhanu Prasad and Karne Prabhakar as its members.