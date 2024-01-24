Live
Just In
BJP’s K Krishna Sagar Rao decides to contest as MP from Chevella
Meets Kishan Reddy and Dr Laxman in this regard and hopes for party ticket to contest
Hyderabad: BJP Telangana chief spokesperson K. Krishna Sagar Rao On Wednesday said that after 13 years of active contribution to the BJP party, he sought the party ticket to contest for Member of Parliament in the General Election this year from Chevella Parliamentary Constituency.
“I understand that the party has its own process of selecting the candidate. It considers many factors that affect the possibility of a win.”
He said that if the party considers him fit enough and gives the ticket to fight as a party candidate, he will fight to win.
“I earnestly seek party karyakarthas and the general public's heartful support, best wishes and active participation in my first fight to represent the people of Chevella Parliamentary Constituency, in the Indian Parliament.
He met BJP State president and chairman for state election committee, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Dr Laxman, MP-RS, president National OBC Morcha, Member BJP National Election Committee.