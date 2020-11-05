BJP's Raghunandan Rao urges HC to quash cases against him

Hyderabad: BJP candidate in Dubbaka bypoll, M Raghunandan Rao, has urged the High Court to quash crime proceedings against him by the Siddipet One Town police.



In the petition filed on Wednesday, he prayed the Court to grant a stay of all further proceedings including the arrest in crime no. 437 of 2020 filed by the police.

Petitioner Raghunandan Rao's counsel submitted that the content of the complaint shows that the Rs 18,67,000 seized in police raid in the house of Anjan Rao, Lecturers Colony, Siddipet, was meant for bribing voters. But the said story was planted in order to fix and harass the petitioner and his supporters, who are the main opponents in the election fray against the ruling party candidate.

Petitioner counsel further submits that the entire episode was recorded in the cell phones by the supporters of the petitioner. The visuals clearly show that the police constable brought the money in covers and carried the same without keeping in a sealed cover under the panchnama.

Moreover, the seizure proceeding is very vague and does not contain the denomination of money and other details, the petitioner asserted.

HC to hear Agri Gold cases from Monday onwards

The High Court will hear the cases related to Agri Gold from Monday (November 9). The High Court division bench of Justice S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice Challa Kodandaram said on petition of Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram seeking to hear the Agri Gold matter on regular basis.

AP Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram sought an inquiry into the application filed seeking permission to repay the Agri Gold victims on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government, for which the Court agreed.

Counsel for the petitioner Shravan Kumar sought an inquiry into the application filed by Agri Gold seeking misappropriation of assets and distribution of funds held by the High Court.

The High Court bench consented to hear the matter on November 9.