Blaze ravages mattress warehouse

Rangareddy: A major fire erupted in a mattress manufacturing warehouse located at Mylardevpalli’s Tata Nagar on Sunday. The sky was covered with billowing plumes of smoke as the inferno threatened to consume the entire facility, but the swift response of local authorities and fire fighters prevented an catastrophe.

The conflagration, believed to have been triggered by a short circuit, gutted the mattress warehouse owned by Fahim.

The rising flames sparked panic among local residents, who swiftly alerted the police and the fire brigade. The firefighters rushed to the scene and doused the flames.

Timely action by the fire service personnel and the police averted a potential disaster.

The fire’s origin, attributed to a shock circuit, serves as a poignant reminder of the latent hazards that lurk within the realm of industrial electrical systems. Property worth Rs 15 lakhs was lost in the fire.