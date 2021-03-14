Blood donation camp held in Jadcherla

Mahbubnagar: A blood donation camp was held at L&T Skill Development and Training Centre in Jadcherla on Saturday.

Mahabubnagar Road Transport Officer (RTO) Srinivas Reddy, the chief guest, inaugurated the blood donation camp and said that blood donation is the greatest of all donations and every individual must donate blood at least once in a year.

'Several accidents are taking place every day and many people, who lost blood, die due to unavailability of blood. If every person donates blood, they could be savior of lives,' he said. The RTO urged all to donate blood.

Lion Nataraj, Red Cross Society Chairman of Mahbubnagar, said everyone should adopt the habit of blood donation and one must know that donating blood keeps a person healthy and strong. As many as 63 persons donated the blood during the camp.

L&T Training centre Principal Deepak Sharma, Bhavani Shankar, Red Cross members Ramanaiah, Babul Reddy and others took part in the programme.