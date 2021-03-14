X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Blood donation camp held in Jadcherla

Mahbubnagar District Red Cross Society Chairman Lion Nataraj and Mahbubnagar RTA Srinivas Reddy at a blood donation camp at L&T Training Centre in Jadcherla on Saturday
x

Mahbubnagar District Red Cross Society Chairman Lion Nataraj and Mahbubnagar RTA Srinivas Reddy at a blood donation camp at L&T Training Centre in Jadcherla on Saturday

Highlights

Mahbubnagar: A blood donation camp was held at L&T Skill Development and Training Centre in Jadcherla on Saturday. Mahabubnagar Road Transport Off...

Mahbubnagar: A blood donation camp was held at L&T Skill Development and Training Centre in Jadcherla on Saturday.

Mahabubnagar Road Transport Officer (RTO) Srinivas Reddy, the chief guest, inaugurated the blood donation camp and said that blood donation is the greatest of all donations and every individual must donate blood at least once in a year.

'Several accidents are taking place every day and many people, who lost blood, die due to unavailability of blood. If every person donates blood, they could be savior of lives,' he said. The RTO urged all to donate blood.

Lion Nataraj, Red Cross Society Chairman of Mahbubnagar, said everyone should adopt the habit of blood donation and one must know that donating blood keeps a person healthy and strong. As many as 63 persons donated the blood during the camp.

L&T Training centre Principal Deepak Sharma, Bhavani Shankar, Red Cross members Ramanaiah, Babul Reddy and others took part in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X