Blood Donation is Equal to Saving Lives – Sarithamma

Gadwal: Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party's Gadwal Assembly in-charge Sarithamma emphasized that blood donation is equivalent to saving lives. On the occasion of her birthday on Friday, a blood donation camp was organized under the leadership of the Saritha Tirupatiah Dal at the Congress Party's camp office in Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters.

Sarithamma, along with Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav and Congress Party leaders, inaugurated the blood donation camp. Speaking on the occasion, she mentioned that by donating blood, one can bring light into someone else's life. She pointed out that many people lose their lives due to the unavailability of blood at the emergency time

Sarithamma and her husband were honored with shawls and garlands, followed by a grand cake-cutting ceremony. Chairman Keshav, along with other leaders, fed Sarithamma the first slice of cake while extending heartfelt birthday wishes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Keshav expressed his admiration for Sarithamma, wishing her success in all her future endeavors. He hoped she would continue to celebrate many more birthdays, rise to higher positions, and live a long, healthy, and prosperous life.

Municipal councilors, senior Congress leaders, party workers, and youth members were also present at the event to wish Sarithamma on her special day and participate in the celebrations.