Bodies of man & woman found on railway tracks in Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: Panic triggered after a passersby found the bodies of a man and woman, suspected to be lovers, were found dead on the railway tracks at Bahupet of Yadagirigutta mandal in the district.



The locals found the bodies on Tuesday morning and alerted the police. The two are said to be from Baswapur village of Bhongir mandal.

The police are investigating.

The bodies were shifted to nearby government hospital for post-mortem.