Body of naked woman found at lodge in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: The Police recovered the naked body of an unidentified woman from a lodge room in Patancheru on Tuesday morning.

According to the sources, the woman and an unidentified man had checked into Ganapathy lodge on Monday afternoon claiming that they were wife and husband. The man walked out of the lodge room at 9 PM on Monday night but did not return. When the lodge management knocked at the room door on Tuesday morning, they did not open the door.

Growing suspicious, the lodge management opened it with a duplicate key to see only the dead body. She was naked. The Police suspected the couple might have drunk excessively which could be the cause of her death. There were signs of her vomiting in the room.

However, the Police, shifted the body to Area Hospital. Patancheru for postmortem and said that they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

The Patancheru Police have registered a case. The investigation is on to identify the man and woman.