Bojju Patel urges workers to prepare for upcoming elections

Khanapur: Nirmal District Congress Committee (DCC) president and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said the Congress party lives in the hearts of the people and called upon party workers to actively take government programmes and party initiatives to the grassroots level.

He was speaking at the Nirmal District Congress key workers’ meeting held at Maruti Inn in the district headquarters. On the occasion, Patel felicitated and congratulated newly elected municipal councillors from various towns in the district.

Addressing party leaders and workers, Patel said the meeting was organised in accordance with the directions of senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. He said that during the recently conducted 10-day DCC training programme, senior leaders emphasised that strengthening party workers was the responsibility of the leadership and that hardworking members must be protected and encouraged.

He observed that although the Congress government had completed two years in power, welfare schemes were not reaching villages as effectively as expected. Stressing the importance of grassroots engagement, Patel said the party should work collectively to ensure that government initiatives reach the people.

“Our party is our family and workers are its strength. Every dedicated and hardworking member will receive due recognition in the party. No worker should feel disappointed. It is our responsibility to support and protect those who work tirelessly for the party,” he said. Patel urged party workers to remain closely connected with the people and intensify efforts to strengthen the Congress party ahead of upcoming elections. He encouraged leaders and workers to remain united and focus on organisational growth.