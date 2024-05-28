Bomb Threat Dy CMs house and Nampally Courts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Hyderabad police on Tuesday received a bomb threat call saying Praja Bhavan, the house where Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stays and city civil court in Nampally would be blown up soon as bombs have been placed there.

The police along with bomb squad rushed to both the places and took up massive search after cordoned off entire area. The police along with dog squads has been searching the entire area thoroughly. While it has come to the conclusion that the bomb call at city civil court was fake, searches at Pragathi Bhaven was still on. The bomb squads searched every inch of the house and the vehicles in which the Deputy Chief Minister travels. So far no bombs have been found but police are yet to declare it as a fake call.



On the other hand the police has launched a search for the person who called dial 100 and informed about the bomb call.

It may be recalled that recently there have been bomb threats in other parts of the country also. The Delhi airport also received a bomb threat early in the morning on Tuesday specifically for IndiGo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi.

The aircraft was deboarded and moved to a isolation bay and conducted thorough investigation. However, nothing suspicious was found.