Bonalu festivities kickstarts at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Devotees in large numbers started to queue up at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday morning hours to be part of Bonalu festivities.

Clad in traditional attire's and carrying bonam offering, the devotees came from different parts of the city and suburbs.

Minister T Srinivas Yadav offered the first bonam to the Mother Goddess in the early hours before the dawn.

All arrangements were in place for the colourful and festive activity. As the numbers swelled, devotees formed queues and the police and volunteers were seen guiding them.