Book KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act : Congress

Book KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act : Congress
Congress on Thursday filed a complaint with the police seeking action on BRS working president KT Rama Rao under SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Hyderabad: Congress on Thursday filed a complaint with the police seeking action on BRS working president KT Rama Rao under SC/ST Atrocities Act. The party leaders complained to Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwath saying, BRS leaders KTR, Krishank and Thirupathi (PA to KTR) ‘instigated’ demolition of wall at BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund near GHMC Office.

They also alleged that the act hurt the feelings of SCs, besides disrespecting the Architect of Constitution of India Dr B R Ambedkar. TPCC SC Cell chairman Nagarigari Preetham, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation chairman Eravati Anil, Telangana Fisheries Corporation chairman Mettu Sai and others met Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwath on Wednesday and lodged a complaint.

