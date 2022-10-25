Boora flays minister Srinivas for taking credit over Sarvai Papanna postal cover

Nalgonda: The former TRS MP and BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Tuesday flayed Minister Srinivas Goud for taking credit of postal cover to be released in the name of great freedom fighter Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud. Talking to reporters at Choutuppal, he said that postal cover will be officially released in Hyderabad on October 26.



Boora stated that he requested Home Minister Amit Shah to accord national recognition to Sarvai Papanna soon after he joined the BJP. He thanked the Central government for taking decision to release postal cover on his request.

"If Srinivas Goud has commitment, then he should impress on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for installing statues of Chakali Ilamma, Papanna Goud, Krishna Swamy Mudiraj, B. Dharma Bhiksham Goud on Tank Bund," he demanded and said that the BJP render justice to Bahujans. After quitting the TRS a few days ago, Boora joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh.