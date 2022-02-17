Booster dose certificate to dead man in Kothagudem

In a bizarre case, a dead man from Kothagudem in Telangana was issued certificate for booster dose of vaccine by the Ministry of Health.



Going into details, Kotha Malla Reddy, a retired head master from New Gollagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district passed away on February 11. However, he was given the certificate for getting the booster dose of vaccine on February 16. The same message was sent to the family that Malla Reddy has received the booster dose of vaccine following which they downloaded the vaccine certificate from CoWin app.



They soon shared the picture of the vaccination certificate on social media which has gone viral. The family said that they were surprised on seeing the certificate on CoWin app.

A similar incident happened on December 9, 2021 when a man from Gwalior received a message on his brother's phone which stated that the latter has received a second dose of vaccine on September 2021. However, his brother Prashanth was dead on May 21, 2021.

Prashant got his first dose of Covishield on March 24, 2021. A month later, however, he was infected with COVID-19. He was later admitted to hospital and died.