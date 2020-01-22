Boundary wall of school collapses, two girls severely injured

Shaligouraram (Nalgonda): Two children were injured severely when the boundary wall of the school they were studying fell down on them at the Vangamarthi village of Shaligouraram mandal in the district on Tuesday.

According to sources, Polepaka Shilpa, daughter of Bala Swamy, and Polepaka Glory, daughter of Balu, went to the ground of government primary school in the village to play. Suddenly the boundary wall of the school collapsed.

In this incident, both Glory and Shilpa suffered severe injuries. They were shifted to Hyderabad as their condition deteriorated. It is learnt that the wall of the school developed cracks a couple of days ago when a lorry hit it and it collapsed on Tuesday when the two girls were playing close to it.