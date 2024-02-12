Boycott BRS meeting: Rajagopal to public

Nalgonda: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has called upon the people to boycott the BRS public meeting which is to be held in Nalgonda on February 13 in protest against the Congress government’s alleged decision to hand over the Telangana irrigation projects on the Krishna river to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). He urged all other political parties to extend support to the government in this regard.

Speaking to the media at Chandur in Nalgonda district on Sunday, the Congress MLA alleged that during the previous tenure of BRS government, K Chandrashekar Rao made friendship with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and handed over the Telangana irrigation projects to the KRMB. “In 2014, KCR had promised that he would complete SLBC and Sivannagudem projects. Even after ten years he enjoyed power as the Chief Minister of Telangana, nothing was done in the progress of projects. The BRS government didn’t give even compensation to the land dwellers under the R&R package. At first, KCR should give an answer to the people why he has failed to complete the irrigation projects in Nalgonda,” Rajagopal Reddy demanded.

Reddy said the BRS party has still no clarity on where to bring water from the PalamuruRanga Reddy project to the Dindi upliftment scheme and demanded it to spell its stance on Krishnaver waters.