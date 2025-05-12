Boys outshine girls in EAPCET

Hyderabad: Boys outperformed girls in the top 10 ranks in the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 (TGEAPCET-2025), which was held from April 29 to May 4.

Except for the fifth rank in the agriculture and pharmacy stream, boys secured the top ten ranks in both the engineering and agriculture and pharmacy streams. The overall qualifying percentage in the engineering stream for TGEAPCET-2025 stood at 73.26 per cent, while in the agriculture and pharmacy stream, it was 87.82 per cent. This shows a decline from TGEAPCET-2024, which recorded 74.98 per cent in engineering and 97.82 per cent in agriculture and pharmacy.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the TGEAPCET-2025 results on Sunday. The Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Prof V Balaksita Reddy, State Education Secretary Dr Yogita Rana, State Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education A Sridevasena, and TGEAPCET-2025 Convenor Prof B Dean Kumar, were present.

In the engineering stream, although no female candidate made it to top 10 ranks in TGEAPCET-2025, girls surpassed boys with a pass percentage of 73.88 per cent compared to boys’ 72.79 per cent within the overall 73.26 per cent. In the agriculture and pharmacy stream, girls achieved an overall pass percentage of 88.32 per cent, and boys secured 86.29 per cent, contributing to an overall qualifying percentage of 87.92 per cent in the A&P stream.

Palla Bharath Chandra from Parvathipuram, Andhra Pradesh, secured the first rank in the engineering stream, while Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari from Medchal topped the A&P stream.

The TGEAPCET-2025 Convenor noted: "In total, 3,07,088 candidates registered for the exam, which was conducted across 16 test zones with 124 test centres from April 24 to May 4. The overall attendance percentage for both the agriculture and pharmacy, and engineering streams was 93.91 per cent."

In the engineering stream, 2,07,190 candidates attended the examination, and 1,51,779 were qualified. Similarly, in the agriculture and pharmacy stream, 86,762 candidates registered, 81,198 attended, and 71,309 qualified.

Candidates can download their rank cards from the website at http://eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), conducted the TGEAPCET 2025 for both engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams.