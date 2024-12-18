Bribes, negligence and illegal trade plague PDS

Wanaparthy: The Public Distribution System (PDS) in Wanaparthy is plagued by irregularities, as low-quality rice meant for the poor is being diverted and sold for profit. Bribes and administrative negligence are en-abling millers, dealers, and officials to exploit the system, turning the PDS trade into a lucrative liveli-hood.

Rice, distributed free under government welfare schemes to support the poor, is not reaching its in-tended beneficiaries. Instead of ensuring nutritious food reaches deserving households, millers are allegedly diverting government-allocated paddy, reaping crores in illegal profits. They sell paddy for a profit and then purchase previously distributed rice from the poor at lower rates to supply it back to the government. Further compounding the issue, substandard rice is being supplied through bribes, making it unfit for cooking or consumption.

Unable to consume the low-quality rice, many poor families are forced to sell it to middlemen and dealers. Food security cards issued to ineligible individuals further exacerbate the issue, as these in-dividuals profit by selling the rice in the black market instead of utilizing it.

Previously, the PDS distributed essential commodities like rice, sugar, wheat, and kerosene. However, with only rice being provided now, the system has weakened, failing to meet its objective of allevi-ating hunger.

The illegal trade is thriving across the district, particularly in mandals such as Pebbair, Khila Ganapu-ram, Gopalpet, Peddamandadi, Kothakota, Srirangapur, Atmakur, and Madanapuram. Reports indi-cate rice is being transported from neighbouring districts and sold to millers via ration shops. Mid-dlemen buy rice from ordinary people at Rs 10–12 per kg and sell it to millers for Rs 20–24 per kg, making profits of Rs 5–10 per kg. Some individuals earn as much as Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 monthly through this illegal trade.

Adding to the problem, allegations suggest that police and revenue officials are receiving bribes to turn a blind eye. Except when the Crime Control Station (CCS) police intervene, very few cases are registered, with official records showing little action.

To address this growing concern, citizens are demanding stricter supervision of ration shops and dai-ly monitoring to prevent violations. Analysts have also suggested revoking food security cards issued to ineligible individuals and ensuring the distribution of high-quality rice to curb the illegal trade.

Some believe that the government’s promise to supply fine-quality rice next month could help re-store faith in the system.

When questioned about the irregularities, District Supplies Officer (DSO) Kashi Vishwanath admitted to lapses, stating, “We don’t have enough time due to paddy procurement. We haven’t visited yet, but if there are any shortcomings, we will address them.”