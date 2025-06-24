Broken Promises Haunt Ajija: Students Protest Delay in Government Degree College, BJP Leaders Extend Support

Gadwal: Students of the Government Junior College in Ajija town staged a protest today, boycotting their classes to demand the establishment of a Government Degree College in the area. The demonstration was organized in response to the prolonged delay by successive governments in fulfilling this long-standing demand of the local people.

Former BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy, who visited the protest site to express his solidarity with the students, criticized both previous and current state administrations for delaying the establishment of the Government Degree College. He said that despite repeated appeals and agitations by the public, including road blockades, human chains, and submission of petitions to officials and ruling party leaders, the demand has been consistently overlooked.

Reddy recalled that during the May 11, 2024, Lok Sabha election campaign, Telangana State Deputy Chief Minister Sri Bhatti Vikramarka visited Ajija town and made a specific promise. In his speech, he assured the public that if Dr. Mallu Ravi of the Congress Party were elected as MP, the government would sanction both a Government Degree College and a Government Girls Junior College for Ajija town.

"Now that Dr. Mallu Ravi has won the MP seat," said Ramachandra Reddy, "it is disheartening that the promise made to the people of Ajija has not been honored." He pointed out that the absence of higher educational institutions in the town is forcing students, particularly young girls, to travel long distances for education, leading to increased dropout rates and early marriages, thereby jeopardizing their future.

Reddy urged the state government to act immediately and fulfill the pre-election promise made by the Deputy Chief Minister. He emphasized that the youth of Ajija deserve access to higher education within their own town and warned that continued neglect could result in intensified protests from students and the general public.

Several BJP leaders participated in the event, including Bhagat Reddy (Ajija Town BJP President), Gopalakrishna (Mandal BJP President), Pradeep Kumar (District Council Member), Bellankonda Nagaraju (Town Vice-President), Veeresh Goud, Rajasekhar, Mahesh, and T. Narasimhulu, among others.

The protest marks another chapter in the ongoing struggle of Ajija residents to secure basic educational infrastructure—a right that they say should no longer be delayed.