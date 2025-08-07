BRS BC leaders meeting in Karimnagar postponed

Hyderabad: The BC public meeting proposed by the BRS leaders on August 8 in Karimnagar has been postponed as the senior BC leaders of the party would be taking a decision on the future date in a meeting to be held in Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

The BRS leaders had proposed to hold a big public meeting of BCs in Karimnagar on August 8 demanding 42 per cent reservations to backward classes in local body elections as per Kamareddy declaration of the Congress party.

According to party leaders, the decision to postpone the public meeting was taken after seeing the weather conditions as the IMD has predicted heavy rains in the district during the next few days.

A senior leader of the party said that it would be difficult to put logistics in place when the weather is not good. He also said that it will also be difficult for the people to attend the public meeting.

Party leaders also said that another reason for the postponement of the meeting was many marriages falling on August 8. Since Shravana masam has started, there will be some marriages during this period and after this there will be no auspicious days till Navaratri and Dussehra.