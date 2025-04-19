BRS ‘Chalo Warangal’ wall poster unveiled

Wanaparthy: The ‘Chalo-Warangal’ wall poster was unveiled under the leadership of mandal president Vanam Ramulu at the Pebbair mandal headquarters on Friday, following the instructions of former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

Several BRS leaders urged people to attend the preparatory meeting for the silver jubilee celebrations to be held in Warangal on April 27. The leaders pointed out that of the 25 years, the party functioned as a movement for 14 years, held power for 10 years, and spent one year in the Opposition. Criticising CM Revanth Reddy’s administration, they said it had failed miserably within just 16 months. They alleged that Revanth became CM by distorting the promises made by the BRS chief. They claimed that people were deceived by the false promises and are now suffering because of it.

The leaders recalled how before Telangana statehood, people used to migrate to Mumbai for survival, how poor and underprivileged communities struggled even to conduct marriages, and how childbirth involved many hardships. They said after the State formation the migration to Mumbai stopped, weddings were supported through the Kalyana Lakshmi, and maternal hardships were eased through the KCR Kit scheme.

Key BRS leaders such as Sathya Reddy, Peddinti Venkatesh, Rajasekhar, Madhav Reddy, Gudise Mogulanna, Kishore Reddy, social media convener Vadde Ramesh, participated in the event.