BRS, Congress engage in slugfest over Dharani

Hyderabad: The issue of problems in Dharani Portal led to levelling of allegations and counter-allegations between the Opposition and the treasury benches on Thursday. The Congress members alleged that almost five lakh applications were pending under Dharani leading to suicides by farmers, while ministers raised the issue of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy's comments of blowing up Pragathi Bhavan.

The issue came up during a discussion on the Budget demands. D Sridhar Babu (Congress) alleged that many were not having land ownership because of the issues in Dharani portal. Over five lakhs applications were pending because of this. He said four farmers had committed suicide and accused the government of taking possession of lands of the poor for Rs 8 lakh/acre and selling them for Rs 1.2 crore in the Pharma city.

Reacting to this, Minister KT Rama Rao said the Opposition members would never talk if something good is happening but react on some stray incidents and the media projections.

"The PCC president says his party will scrap Dharani; is this the stand of the party", he asked. KTR said the Speaker should not allow sweeping remarks by members. Either Sridhar Babu should withdraw his comments or the remarks should be expunged.

The minister reminded that during the last six years the total transactions were 30 lakh, but after Dharani was launched they touched 23.9 lakh. He said no land was allocated to companies in the Pharma city.

Rao attacked TPCC chief Revanth Reddy alleging that everyone knows he knows 'RTI route to income' and how he had staff which involves in land dealing and harassment through RTI applications.

Intervening, Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy said the government doesn't know whether the reports were correct or not but 24 lakh people were happy with Dharani as they were getting mutation of their property within ten minutes of registration.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said land issue had been part of Telangana agitation. Right from the period of landlords to separate Telangana people have fought on the issue. People who have had rights of ownership for decades were deprived of lands because of Dharani. Hence it should be scrapped, he demanded.

Speaker P Srinivas Reddy said the comments of Sridhar Babu will be expunged. The Congress members demanded ration cards to eligible persons and cancellation of belt shops.