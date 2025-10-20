BRS conspiring to split JH voters to prop up BJP: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a broadside at the BRS over its ‘conspiracy politics’ in the elections in the Telangana State and accused the pink party of being a ‘B’ team of BJP that aims to split votes in the ensuing by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

Participating in the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day at Charminar here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that BRS had entered into tacit agreement with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The transfer of 21 per cent votes to BJP that election evidence BRS party's conspiracy politics in the state, he said.

Now, the BRS has adopted the same political strategy in the Jubilee Hills by-election, he said, while adding that the two parties would collude in the next Assembly elections also. He appealed to the people to see through this devious game plan and foil attempts by BRS to split votes in the Jubilee Hills by-elections.

Reiterating that the youth should play a vital role in the active politics in the country, he emphasised that an amendment of the Indian Constitution to reduce the age limit to 21 years to contest in the Assembly elections is the need of the hour.

Revanth Reddy praised former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi for ensuring adult franchise at 18 years of age, which helped the country to strengthen the parliamentary democratic spirit.

He recalled the momentum gained by Rajiv Gandhi’s Sadbhavna Yatra that was taken up to safeguard the integrity of the country. "Today, we are organising this program to continue the spirit of Rajiv Gandhi. I wish to congratulate the organisers for presenting the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana award to Salman Khurshid.”

He said that Rajiv Gandhi continued Indira Gandhi's legacy and sacrificed his life.

Inspired by Rajiv Gandhi, his son Rahul Gandhi embarked on Bharat Jodo Yatra across the entire country.

The Chief Minister said that three generations of the Gandhi family were a big inspiration for the country.