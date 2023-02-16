BRS cries foul, alleges bias by EC

Hyderabad: Alleging discrimination, the BRS on Wednesday said that while the Election Commission allowed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to inaugurate the steel factory in Kadapa, it denied permission to declare open the new secretariat in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Reddy was allowed to go ahead with the inauguration of the steel factory even though the model code was in force, but not for the Secretariat.

He said the Opposition leaders were unable to digest development taking place in the State and also the new Secretariat. "How can the commission deny permission here and allow there. This one example shows how the systems are working", he said. The government had planned a grand opening of the Secretariat on the occasion of CM K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday, but the code came into force.

Responding to the comments of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Yadav said he should first get ready to have discussion on development in Amberpet, which he had represented for two decades, with the BRS MLA.

Replying to a question, the minister said the Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has no credibility.

"Reddy talks one thing in the morning and another in the evening. Being in Congress, he urged people to vote for BJP. There is nothing like alliance with the Congress. There is no need for the BRS to have alliance with any party; never with the Congress," he quipped. The Congress leaders were laughing at the comment of Reddy".

The minister said it would depend on Eatala Rajender whether he wants to come back to BRS.