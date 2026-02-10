BRS demands action against Chief Minister for poll code violations

Hyderabad: Alleging significant violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), BRS leaders on Monday demanded that the State Election Commission (SEC) take strict action against the Chief Minister. The opposition party accused the administration of misusing official government platforms and public funds for partisan political purposes during the ongoing municipal election period.

A delegation comprising Manne Govardhan, K Vijay Kumar and others met with SEC authorities to lodge a formal complaint regarding events in Vikarabad.

The BRS leaders highlighted that during an official government programme titled ‘Praja Palana - Pragati Bata’, the Chief Minister allegedly converted a welfare event into a political rally. The programme involved distributing cheques under bank linkage and Stree Nidhi assistance to 6,650 women Self-Help Groups.

According to the complaint, the Chief Minister used this platform to openly solicit votes for the Congress party, urging the public to ensure their victory in the municipal elections. The BRS alleged that the Chief Minister compelled beneficiaries to raise their hands and chant political slogans such as ‘Jai Congress’, thereby using government assistance to exert undue political pressure on the public.

The BRS leaders stated that these actions directly violate MCC rules, which strictly prohibit the use of government machinery for campaigning, the distribution of benefits to influence voters, and political speeches during official events. They argued that such conduct by a sitting Chief Minister has serious consequences for the democratic process.

The delegation has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the matter, including a thorough examination of video recordings, official programme records, and eyewitness accounts. They have called on the SEC to issue clear directives to prevent further abuse of authority by constitutional functionaries seeking electoral advantage.