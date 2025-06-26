BRS Demands Govt Pay Retired Workers’ Pending Money, Calls for Old Pension Plan

BRS leaders said the Congress government did not keep its promises to government workers, especially retired workers. Many retired workers are waiting for their money, which is causing them trouble. About 10,000 retired workers are owed Rs. 4,000 crore.

A retired school principal recently died at the education office. BRS leader V Srinivas Goud said many retired workers are stressed because they have not got their money. He said some deaths because of this should be called “government murders.”

Most retired workers are old and have health problems. Money problems make their situation worse.

The leaders also said the government took Rs. 1,300 crore that should have gone into workers’ provident fund accounts. This is not allowed. They said private companies would be punished for this. The government should be punished too.

Another leader, G Devi Prasad, said there is confusion about Rs. 24,000 crore in workers’ funds. He said money taken from workers’ salaries for the pension plan is not going into their accounts.

They want the government to share full information about the pension money. They want the old pension plan back and the current one stopped.