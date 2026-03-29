BRS did grave injustice to BCs: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Launchinga scathing attack on BRS in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday, IT Minister accused it of doing “grave injustice” to BCs during its decade-long rule.

Responding to the allegations of members of the BRS party in the House, Sridhar Babu alleged that the BRS had failed to safeguard the interests of BCs while in power and questioned its moral authority to now speak on their behalf.

He asserted that the present Congress government was moving forward on BC reservations in line with the vision of Rahul Gandhi, while accusing the Opposition of trying to derail the process.

The Minister criticised BRS members for staging a walkout during the discussion, calling it a sign of lack of seriousness. He remarked that instead of exiting the House, the Opposition should participate constructively and offer suggestions, assuring that the government is open to considering such proposals in the interest of BC welfare.

Taking a dig at the previous regime, Sridhar Babu said that symbolic measures did not translate into real welfare. He claimed that the current government is focused on substantive reforms, including steps to improve the welfare of police personnel and ensure transparency through technology-driven initiatives.

He also accused the previous administration of weakening the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), noting that no meaningful dialogue was held with employees during strikes. In contrast, he said, the present government has taken measures to put the RTC back on a path toward financial stability.

Dismissing speculation about the government’s stability, Sridhar Babu asserted that the Congress still has three years left in its term and expressed confidence that it would return to power thereafter. He further stated that the party aims to fulfill its commitments to BCs, including pursuing a constitutional amendment if required.