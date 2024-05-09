BRS did not complain to EC about Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad: BRS leader R Sridhar Reddy clarified on Wednesday that the party did not complain anywhere about depositing money under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Sridhar Reddy said that the government had to give Rythu Bandhu only after their party chief, K Chandrashekar Rao, took up bus yatra. He said that the Election Commission stopped Rythu Bandhu, and the BRS has not complained anywhere about the scheme because the party always strives for the farmers.

He alleged that it was the Congress party that deliberately stopped the Rythu Bandhu scheme during the Assembly elections by complaining to the ECI. He expressed confidence in getting the support of farmers in the elections.