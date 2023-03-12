'BRS drama in Delhi to divert public attention'

Hyderabad: BJP state in charge and the national party general secretary Tarun Chug on Saturday came down heavily on the ruling BRS party and alleged that the ruling party had unfolded theatrics in the national capital to deflect the attention of the people from the core issue of its MLC Kavita's involvement in the liquor scam.

He said that the ED had summoned the sitting MLC for questioning after following due process of law and obtaining conclusive evidence. He said that the ED summoned Kavitha to get details of the proceeds of the illicit transaction and added that instead of answering the questions, the BRS party had chosen to take recourse to intimidation by calling statutory agencies' names. Chug said that the drama that Kavitha enacted on Friday in New Delhi in the form of a protest program on the women's reservation bill turned out to be a farce.

"It is ironic that a party that is inherently misogynist, talks about women's reservations. The first cabinet of Telangana state didn't have a single woman minister. Even in its second stint, the TRS has just two women ministers. If Kavitha is genuine in her demand, she must ensure a 33 percent reservation in her father's cabinet," he demanded. Targeting CM KCR, he expressed his surprise over the silence of the CM. "Neither Kavitha nor her family do not have answers to simple questions about whether or not she was part of the South Group. Did she take part in the deliberations to decide the liquor policy? Whether or not they had meetings in ITC Kohinoor, Hyderabad, and Hotel Oberai, New Delhi, or her share in the entire scheme was fixed at 33%," he said.