BRS feels Kavitha will be arrested

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders expect that their party MLC K Kavitha will get arrested any time.

Talking to the media here, the Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the ED would definitely arrest Kavitha. If not today they will arrest tomorrow. "We all know how the ED is functioning, the ED boss is directly in touch with the Prime Minister's office and once they get directions they will arrest Kavitha," said Rajeshwar Reddy.

Rajeshwar Reddy said that the ED had inquiry on over 5400 cases but had conviction in just 23 cases. All those who join BJP are given let off, he alleged.