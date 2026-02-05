BRS flag set to flutter on Kothagudem Corporation

Kothagudem: BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Wednes-day expressed confidence that the BRS would emerge victorious in the upcoming

Kothagudem municipal elections, the first after the town was upgraded into a Municipal Corporation.

In an interview on Wednesday with The Hans India, the MP spoke about the party’s prospects, public mood, and alleged failures of the Congress government.

Q: How confident are you about BRS’ prospects in the Kothagudem municipal elections?

A: We are extremely confident. This is the first election after Kothagudem became a Municipal Corporation, and the people are firmly with BRS. The pink flag will definitely be hoisted here.

Q: What is the response you are re-ceiving from the public during the campaign?

A: The response has been over-whelmingly positive. BRS cadres are moving forward with great enthusi-asm, and we are receiving strong support from all sections of society.

It is worth noting that even earlier the municipal chairperson belonged to our party.

Q: You mentioned a broader political fight. How do you see the current po-litical situation?

A: This is a battle between dharma and adharma. In such a fight, dharma will always prevail. People are clearly able to distinguish between genuine governance and hollow promises.

Q: What are your main charges against the Congress government?

A: The Congress government has failed to fulfill its promises. They assured 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes but did not implement it, which has angered the BC communities. They have not in-creased pensions for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and schemes like Rythu Bandhu are not being implemented properly.

Q: What about promises made to farmers and youth?

A: Promises made to unemployed youth and tenant farmers have been completely ignored. The Congress government has betrayed the trust of farmers, youth, and weaker sections.

Q: You have accused the government of diversionary politics. Could you explain?

A: After former minister Harish Rao exposed the coal scam, Chief Minis-ter Revanth Reddy resorted to vendetta politics. Notices are being issued one after another to Telangana’s first Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members purely as a diversionary tactic to cover up governance failures.

Q: How do you assess public percep-tion of the Congress government now?

A: People have clearly understood how they are being affected by the Congress government’s poor perfor-mance. The initial illusions have fad-ed, and reality has set in.

Q: What is the status of the BRS campaign in the region?

A: The BRS campaign is in full swing not only in Kothagudem but across all municipalities in the undi-vided Khammam district. Every-where, the pink flag is set to flutter.