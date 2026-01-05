BRS fled from Assembly to stave off PRLI scam exposure, asserts TPCC

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday alleged that the BRS, already facing public anger over the Kaleshwaram project corruption, is now afraid that its alleged misdeeds in the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme will be exposed, which, he said, is the reason the party “ran away” from the Assembly.

In a statement, Mahesh Kumar Goud charged the BRS leaders with making “cheap statements” to divert public attention from corruption allegations. He alleged that the party leadership had become arrogant and accused it of ruining what he described as the “Golden Telangana.”

The TPCC chief said the BRS was facing public backlash due to the “curse of unemployed youth” and asserted that the Congress government had shown genuine commitment by bringing a law providing 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes.

Clarifying remarks made by Congress leaders earlier, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the word “punishment” referred to legal action against those responsible for wrongdoing. He alleged that during the BRS regime, Telangana fell behind in several sectors despite the promise with which the state was formed.

Highlighting the Congress government’s two years in office, he claimed that the State had made progress across sectors under what he termed “people-friendly governance.” He attributed the Congress party’s victories in Jubilee Hills, Panchayat, and other elections to its welfare-oriented policies.

“Can’t they see the farmer loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa schemes? What about free bus travel for women, free electricity, subsidised gas, fine rice distribution, and record job creation?” he asked. He also defended the caste census and enhanced BC reservations, questioning whether implementing welfare measures amounts to wrongdoing.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said the people had already delivered their verdict against the BRS in the Assembly, Lok Sabha, Panchayat, and Jubilee Hills elections and warned that public anger would further intensify if the party leadership failed to change its approach.

He further remarked that BRS leaders should first respond to questions being raised within their own party before targeting the Congress.