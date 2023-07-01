BRS fulfilled Komaram Bheem’s dreams, says KTR

Mahabubabad: IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao lashed out at the BJP-led Central government by serving a volley of questions to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit Warangal on July 8. Addressing a public meeting here on Friday, KTR criticised Modi for not fulfilling the assurances – a rail coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyaram and tribal university in Mulugu - given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.

“It’s ridiculous that the Centre which promised to establish a rail coach factory in Kazipet wants to do away with a periodical overhauling (POH) unit. Modi needs to answer why the proposed rail coach factory was shifted to his native state Gujarat,” KTR said. Telangana Government fulfilled the Jal Jungle Jameen, a dream slogan coined by KomaramBheem, a revolutionary Gond leader from Adilabad, KTR said, referring to the drinking water supply to all the households through Mission Bhagiratha, and irrigation facilities in the State.

The government created 5 lakh acres of forest by taking up Haritha Haram on a mission mode. KCR launched podu land pattas distribution at Asifabad today (June 30). In all, 1.5 lakh tribal families will be getting ownership rights over 4 lakh acres of podu land. In Mahabubabad district, 24,972 tribals are to get 70,434 acres. The beneficiaries of podu land will also get RythuBandhu assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum per acre in two installments, KTR said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also fulfilled the long-cherished dream of the tribals - MaavaNaateMaavaRaaj (our village, our rule) – by turning thandas into gram panchayats and increasing reservations from 6 per cent to 10 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in education and employment, KTR said. The then Congress government filled nearly 26,000 jobs in 10 years; but KCR filled 1.30 lakh vacancies in nine years, and in the process of filling another 80,000 jobs, KTR said.

Earlier, KTR inaugurated a pylon for various Municipal developmental works with an outlay of Rs 50 crore in Mahabubabad. He also inaugurated an integrated vegetarian and non vegetarian market, and 200 double-bedroom houses at Gummudur village in Mahabubabad district.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said that political parties have always used tribals as a vote bank; but it was KCR who fulfilled the aspirations of the tribals.

Minister for Panchayat Raj ErrabelliDayakar Rao urged people to notice the development taking place in the State under the BRS Government. Both the Congress and the BJP did nothing for the tribals, he said.

MLA Banoth Shankar Naik said that KCR is a visionary leader who took care of all sections of the people. MP Maloth Kavitha said that the flow of funds in the KCR Government ensured development of Mahabubabad. “Earlier when she was MLA, it was difficult even to get Rs 5 crore funds for developmental activity,” she added. Legislative Council vice chairman Banda Prakash, Legislators D S Redya Naik, T Ravinder Rao, BaswarajSaraiah, B Haripriya Naik, Nannapuneni Narender, Aroori Ramesh, Mahabubabad district collector K Shashanka were among others present.