BRS fumes over absence of CM, ministers in State

Hyderabad: Stating that it was not ‘Praja Palana’ but anti-people government, the BRS leaders on Tuesday took exception to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his team going away from the State and taking up ‘Grama Sabhas’ under police protection.

The BRS leaders said that the CM and his team is busy visiting foreign countries and the ministers have gone to the neighbouring State. Senior leader T Harish Rao said while the CM was abroad and the ministers were busy in neighbouring States, who will care about people. “It is a shame that in Indiramma's rule, ‘Grama Sabhas’ had to be held amidst police protection. These Grama Sabhas were held for name sake,” he alleged.

“If you see people who are moving around and people who are protesting everywhere, it is clear that your one-year rule has been a big failure. The sins of the Congress leaders have become a curse for officials.

The Grama Sabhas you are holding are a fraud. The implementation of the six guarantees is a fraud. The loan waiver is a fraud. Giving crop bonus is a fraud. Implementation of farmer assurance is a fraud. Issuance of ration cards is a fraud. Selection of Indiramma houses is a fraud,” he remarked. Legislator V Prashanth Reddy alleged that the Congress leaders were selecting their activists as beneficiaries of various schemes. “People are opposing this in the Grama Sabhas. With this one can understand how people were angry with the government,” he said.