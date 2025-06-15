Live
BRS govt weakened TG’s rights on water
Highlights
Responding to Harish Rao's allegations, the Irrigation Minister said the Congress government acted swiftly and decisively the moment Andhra Pradesh...
Responding to Harish Rao’s allegations, the Irrigation Minister said the Congress government acted swiftly and decisively the moment Andhra Pradesh moved on the Banakacherla-Godavari project.
Terming Harish Rao’s claims baseless and misleading, Uttam said it was the BRS government that weakened Telangana’s position on river water rights. “They reduced Telangana’s Krishna allocation from 724 to 299 tmcft, while giving 512 tmcft to Andhra. That betrayal laid the foundation for today’s crisis,” he said.
