BRS has no moral right to question Cong: TPCC leader Saleem

Hyderabad: Mohd Saleem, TPCC Secretary, stated that BRS leaders have no moral right to question the Congress party regarding poll promises. He asserted that Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy and others are working tirelessly to revive the state’s devastated economy.

Saleem demanded that BRS explain the failure of their own promises, including 12 per cent reservations for Muslims, SCs and STs, and the pledge of a Dalit Chief Minister.

He described KCR and his team as "Alibaba and 40 thieves" for allegedly looting the state to satisfy family whims. Saleem claimed unscientific and unplanned projects like Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha were merely "Mission Kalvakuntla," pushing citizens into a debt trap.

In contrast, he argued the two-year-old Congress government has successfully stabilised the economy. He highlighted several fulfilled promises, including free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

Furthermore, the government has filled 70,000 jobs, commenced construction on 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses, and disbursed Rs 27,000 crore to self-help groups. Other achievements include free medical treatment up to Rs 10.0 lakh, Rythu Bandhu payments, and farm loan waivers up to Rs 2 lakh.