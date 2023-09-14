BRS has nothing to do with it; Harish reacts on Babu’s arrest

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Harish Rao made interesting comments on the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu in the skill development case. He said that Chandrababu's arrest is a clash between two political parties in Andhra Pradesh. He said that BRS has nothing to do with it.



He commented that the law will do its work. He responded to this extent in an interview given to a news channel. On the other hand, protest programmes are being held in many places in Telangana to protest Chandrababu's arrest. IT employees took out a large-scale protest in Wipro Circle, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Similarly, BRS working president and IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao has recently also refused to comment on Chandrababu’s arrest. He has said that is the pollical rivalry between the YSRCP and the TDP and BRS has nothing to do with it.

While BRS maintains distance from commenting on Chandrababu’s arrest, the techies in the so called global city has taken to streets in support of TDP chief and protested against YSRCP’s action against the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana former BJP chief Bandi Sanjay toon has condemned the arrest of Babu and said that YCP ahs dug its own pit by sending Chandrababu Naidu to jail. He has said that politics apart, all political parties are condemning arrest of TDP chief and added that the arrest has given massive mileage to the TDP.