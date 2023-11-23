BRS increasing wealth of State but Congress wants to destroy it: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao said that if we increase the wealth of Telangana, Congress is trying to destroy it. On Thursday, he participated in the public meeting organized in Maheswaram constituency. Speaking on this occasion, he complained that the Congress party's attitude is that you cook and serve it, and we will distribute it.

He said that by following financial discipline, the wealth of the state increased, but the Congress is trying to destroy it. When we come to power for the third time, we will increase the pension. He asked them to think carefully about the weapon called vote. Your vote will decide the future of the state for five years.

Sabita Indra Reddy’s effort is responsible for the establishment of medical college in Kandukur and development of canals. He said that the pipe line will come soon around the outer ring road and if it becomes available then there will be no problem of drinking water for the people of Maheswaram. He said that lakhs of youth will get jobs with the Foxconn industry. He reminded that after coming to power, they are providing 24 hours electricity.

He expressed his anger that it was KCR who created the Rythubandhu scheme, but the Congress leaders called this scheme a waste. He argued that if Dharani is removed and the Congress party brings Bhumata, it will be a land grab.