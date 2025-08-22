BRS initiates legal action over ‘paid’ defamatory content

Hyderabad: The BRS has initiated legal action against those spreading “malicious propaganda and ‘paid’ defamatory content” targeting the party’s leadership.

The party announced it has begun issuing legal notices to certain digital media agencies and influencers who are allegedly publishing and propagating false and “paid” content against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former Minister K T Rama Rao. In a press release, the BRS stated it had credible reasons to believe that some of these platforms were being funded by the ruling Congress Party to spread misinformation, create confusion, and malign the image of the previous government.

The party is demanding the immediate removal of the content, warning that strict legal action will follow if its demands are not met. The press release noted that a few entities have already removed the derogatory material, but some platforms continue to circulate such “false propaganda without due diligence.”

The legal notices highlight that the content deliberately misleads the public without any proof. They allege that the videos were created with the malicious intent to “shock viewers, mislead society, and tarnish the reputation of a respected leader.” Furthermore, the notices state that such content has the potential to cause reputational harm and appears to have been circulated for “undue publicity, financial gain, and political motives.”